Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Goes No. 1, Ties Eminem’s Consecutive No. 1 LP Record

Despite its many starts and stops, Kanye West can once again peer from the mountaintop after his latest album, Jesus Is King, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 charts. The feat ties the Chicago superstar with Eminem with both men enjoying the record of release nine straight albums to debut at no. 1.

Billboard reports that Jesus Is King roared at the gate with 264,000 equivalent units moved, with 109,000 of that number being actual physical copies bought with the rest of the numbers tallied up via streaming. Jesus Is King was streamed just under 197 million times by the end of October 31 when the numbers were officially gathered.

The outlet adds that the only album of West’s not to go number one is his 2004 debut LP, The College Dropout. The similarities between the pair are uncanny as Eminem’s major-label debut The Slim Shady LP also missed going no. 1 and debuted then peaked at no. 2 just as West’s debut did.

Jay-Z currently holds the records of most no. 1 first-week album sales position but did not achieve the feat consecutively as West and Eminem have.

