Despite Recent Rumors, Drake & Kylie Jenner Are Not Dating, Allegedly

The Kardashian/Jenner clan has an impressive track record when it comes to the men they date. Despite recent rumors, Drake is not the latest high profile to celebrity to join that list according to E! News, and TMZ.

PEOPLE first reported that a source close to the Kardashian family that Drizzy and Kylie Jenner have been “spending time together” one month after her split from Travis Scott. TMZ got word from its Kardashian source that yes, they are hanging out but only as friends.

Per TMZ:

Sources close to both Kylie and Drake tell TMZ … they are not spending any romantic time together, as other outlets have reported or speculated. We’re told they’ve been at some events together — including the rapper’s recent 33rd birthday party — simply because they are pals.

Their friendship has endured despite Drake’s beef with Kylie’s bro-in-law, Kanye West, but our sources add … in no way, shape or form are they dating.