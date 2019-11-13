Alicia Keys ft. 21 Savage & Miguel “Show Me Love Remix,” Main oft. Lyrivelli “Motivation” & More | Daily Visuals 11.12.19

It’s been three years since we’ve gotten a full LP from Alicia Keys and though there’s no word on when her next project will be coming she’s still dropping new material to give her faithful followers something to groove to.

In her latest 21 Savage and Miguel assisted visual to the remix for “Show Me Love,” 21 and Alicia kick it ride or die style with some his and hers motorcycles parked behind them while they perform for the camera.

Back in Brooklyn, Maino reminisces about his hard times in prison while styling in a fur collard jacket and a Bentley in his Lyrivelli featured clip to “Motivation.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Twista featuring Berner and Clarkairlines, Jacquees, and more.

ALICIA KEYS FT. 21 SAVAGE & MIGUEL – “SHOW ME LOVE”

MAINO FT. LYRIVELLI – “MOTIVATION”

TWISTA FT. BERNER & CLARKAIRLINES – “SO FRESH SO CLEAN”

JACQUEES – “FACT OR FICTION”

QUINCY FT. KING COMBS – “OPTIONS”

DANNY BROWN – “BEST LIFE”

LIL PEEP – “BELGIUM”