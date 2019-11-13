Apple’s New 16-Inch Macbook Pro Is Here, Geared Towards Creatives

Back in August, rumors hinted at Apple replacing the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a bigger 16-inch model. Today (Nov.13), the tech giant confirmed them by unveiling what it calls “the world’s best pro notebook.”

With the introduction of its new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s latest offering is geared towards music producers, game developers, photographers, filmmakers, and anyone else who wants to create. It features, of course, a 16-inch Retina Display, up to 64GB of memory, the latest 8-core processors. It also has a new advanced thermal design to allow the system to run at a higher power for longer periods. Combine that with the next-generation graphics with up 8GB of VRAM, which Apple claims make it the most “powerful MacBook Pro ever.”

We hear that every year.

Anyway, another brand new feature that should impress users is the Magic Keyboard that sports a redesigned scissor mechanism and 1mm travel that will provide you with a more satisfying key feel and “the best typing experience ever,” according to Apple. Dana Wollman at Engadget got to take the new Magic Keyboard for a spin and says she likes it “quite a lot.” A spokesperson for Apple revealed to the site that the company got the inspiration for 16-inch MacBook’s new keyboard from the desktop version of the Magic Keyboard.

Also included in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a six-speaker sound system, Touch Bar, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad, more extended battery life thanks to a 100-Wh battery (up from 84-Wh), and Apple’s T2 security chip.

What it still doesn’t have is an SD card reader built into it, which is weird being that 16-inch MacBook Pro is geared toward users whos work revolves around the use of SD cards. That seems to be the only letdown when it comes to the new MacBook. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is available now and starts at $2,399 for the base configuration that comes with 2.6GHz six-core Core i7 Processor, 16GB of RAM, a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, Intel UHD Graphics 630 and a 512GB SSD.

The $2,799 model costs you a bit more because it is loaded with a 2.3GHz eight-core Core i9 CPU, a 4GB Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, the same Intel 630 graphics and a 1TB SSD.

Photos: Apple