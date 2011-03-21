J. Cole Performs At Cameo In South Beach Miami [Photos/Video]



Roc Nation rapper J. Cole was the latest celebrity spotted this weekend at Miami’s Cameo nightclub.

The Fayetteville emcee took to the mic and performed his track “In The Morning” featuring Drake while guests and Trina’s ex Kenyon Martin looked on.

As previously reported, Cole was also spotted at South By Southwest this weekend where he gave props to rapper Lil B for having what he calls “vision” and “marketing buzz.”

Check out photos and video of Cole at Cameo Saturday courtesy of 400Life.com.

