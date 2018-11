Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music Turn Up the Power at SXSW

At the Seaholm Power Plant in Austin, Texas, Vevo presented G.O.O.D. Music in concert featuring Kanye West.

John Legend, Kid Cudi, Mos Def, Big Sean, Pusha T, CyHi the Prynce, Mr Hudson, Fonzworth Bentley and surprise guest, Jay-Z all graced the stage to give the 2500 audience members the highlight of the conference.

Check out the photos.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »