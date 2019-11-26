Patreon Wants Proof That Joycelyn Savage Is Behind Tell-All Page About Broke R&B Singer

In recent days, the saga of Joycelyn Savage made headlines again after the alleged ex-girlfriend of R. Kelly revealed stirring details surrounding her time with R. Kelly. With the announcement of a Patreon page that promises to share her side of the story, the fundraising service is now asking for proof that Savage is indeed behind the effort.

TMZ reports:

There’s been a lot of doubt Joycelyn Savage is behind the Patreon account … an account which calls out Kelly, accusing him of physical abuse and forced abortions.

A source at Patreon, the company hosting the account, tells us Patreon tried Monday to verify the account. We’re told the owner of the account will have a couple days to provide proof they’re the real Joycelyn, or they’ll be shut down.

Our source tells us the user will have to provide a government-issued form of identification to satisfy Patreon.

The account has made a significant amount of money — we’re told more than 1,800 users have paid the membership fee which ranges from $3 to $25. If the account does turn out to be fake, the money will be returned.

In a statement originally released to Variety, Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg said that the move from Savage, if it is truly her, is nothing more than a ploy to make money now that Kelly’s funds have seemingly run out.

