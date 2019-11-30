GoldLink Hits Back At Critics Of His Backhanded Mac Miller IG Post

GoldLink found himself on the wrong side of social media chatter after posting a bizarre and lengthy post in tribute to Mac Miller that read to some like a backhanded compliment. While onstage in Europe, the Washington, D.C. Area performer addressed the issue in an attempt to set the narrative.

During a break in his set, GoldLink, no doubt aware of the words from Miller’s past collaborators such as Thundercat and Anderson .Paak, wasted little time in speaking to the simmering situation.

“Let me tell y’all something. Mac Miller is one of my best friends in the whole f*cking world,” GoldLink opened with. “Without Mac Miller, there would be no GoldLink.”

He goes on to praise Pusha-T, fellow D.C. native Wale, and Miller for giving him an opportunity to shine as an artist. There was also a point where GoldLink brazenly stated to a group of unnamed persons that he’s not worried about them because he doesn’t know them, although he used far more colorful language.

Check out the video courtesy of the Rap Favorites below.

Photo: Getty