Meek Mills Details His Growth In New Interview With Charlamagne Tha God [Video]

Meek Mill is living proof that your environment shouldn’t dictate your future. He opened up about his come up, Rap life and much more in a new sit down.

The Philadelphia native took some time out of working on his newest project while in The Bahamas to have in depth conversation with Charlamagne Tha God. Seated in a plush studio recording lounge the two spoke on a myriad of topics including his previous life in the street. He made it clear he too was poisoned by the streets which caused him to seek out the gangster lifestyle at an early age.

Years and many millions later he still has to fight some battles between his Rap persona and Rihmeek. “I still have to dance among the wolves because I ain’t get that far away. These guys will pull you back into the mentality you were raised off and even if they have to sacrifice themselves to make you lose they will do that. I don’t entertain that anymore.”

The two also touched on the recent online back and forth between Blueface and Meek’s newest signee Yung Ro. “I called him” he revealed. “‘Yo don’t let nobody beat you into no sh*t man. Pay attention. He’s a wild young kid; that’s his life. Don’t let that sh*t throw you off from what you came to do. You moving forward'”.

You can view the interview in entirety below.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com