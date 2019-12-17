Lil Yachty & His Shipmates Hand Out Beatdown At Rolling Loud Festival

Lil Yachty doesn’t exactly strike fear in the hearts of men but don’t let the colorful braids fool you, he and his crew will put them paws on disrespectful cats.

In a now-deleted IG post, Lil Boat and his crew found themselves confronting a man outside of the Rolling Loud Festival at the L.A. Coliseum before putting all their hands and feet on him while he was on the pavement. Though no one knew how exactly the brouhaha began, TMZ is reporting that the man who caught the universal started everything by shoving Yachty for no apparent reason. At least that’s Yachty’s side of the story.

He said as he and his friends were leaving the festival, the guy in the video shoved the rapper for no reason. Yachty and his friends confronted the guy, asked what his issue was … and that’s when our video starts. Yachty said the last thing he and his friends wanted to do was pick a fight.

Call us crazy, but we believe Yachty. He’s not exactly out there rapping about being hard or handing out fades every chance he gets.

Still, Yachty shouldn’t be surprised when he finds himself in Casanova’s company and has authorities calling for his removal from future Rolling Loud shows citing that his presence may lead to a “higher risk of violence.” They’ll probably claim that he and his boat crew are gonna be forcing fools to walk the plank at their performances or something.

Check out the video of the incident below and remember to think twice before coming for the captain.

Photo: Getty