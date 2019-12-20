Jay-Z Shares His Favorite Songs of 2019 on TIDAL

It’s that time of the year when your friends take to social media and list their favorite songs, movies and trends of the year, and once again Jay-Z joined in on the fun and listed his favorite cuts of 2019 and man, the list is long.

For this years Tidal playlist curated by Hova the gawd, Jigga’s “Year End Picks” come in at 40 cuts deep and features lots of the usual suspects including Beyoncé (happy wife…), Rick Ross, and Drake, but also features some up and coming favorites such as Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave, and Fivio Foreign. Interestingly enough there wasn’t a single Jay-Z track included on the list. We know he didn’t drop anything new in 2019, but still, we wouldn’t have judged him if he included at least one old cut from Iceberg Slim.

And while Kanye caught all kinds of slander for his latest Christian inspired Jesus Is King album, “Follow God” evidently made Hova’s list. Take that “Jay-Z is a member of the Illuminati” conspiracy theorists!

Check out Jay’s favorite songs of 2019 on Tidal and let us know if you’re co-signing the long ass list.

New Hov playlist alert: "JAY-Z's Year End Picks 2019" JAY-Z shares his favorite songs from the year. Listen on @TIDAL https://t.co/DoSLcZIIIi pic.twitter.com/3I7WOCgwsD — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 19, 2019