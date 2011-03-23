CLOSE
Chris Brown – “Beautiful People” [Video]

Sure Chris Brown had a spaz out moment at Good Morning America after trying to deflect questions about his ex, but that doesn’t mean we can’t focus on his music.

His new album, F.A.M.E hit stores yesterday leading some to believe his uncontrolled emotions may involve the words “publicity” and “stunt.”

Nevertheless, what has kept the blonde C Breezy in our hearts is his music and his new video premiered yesterday.

Check it out, say what you feel.

