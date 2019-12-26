Draya Michele Takes To The ‘Gram To Reveal She’s Single

Well, haters, lovers, and social media thirsters, y’all got y’all Christmas wish, Draya Michele is once again a single woman.

After getting checked by social media earlier this week for suggesting she’d like to see some nudes of the game’s hottest rapper, DaBaby, on Christmas day the reality TV star revealed that she and NFL player Orlando Scandrick have called it quits and are no longer engaged. Taking to her Instagram story to drop the bomb, Michele shocked her followers when she wrote “I have been single for the entire month of December,” and followed that up with “So if anyone has anything to say about the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care.”

Well, can’t say we saw that one coming. As if to rub her new status in the face of her ex and show him what he won’t be getting anymore, Draya then blessed the masses with a pic of herself half-nude on a fancy couch with a Penthouse magazine covering her goodies.

Don’t be surprised if DaBaby reaches out in an attempt to unwrap that gift.