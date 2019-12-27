Vic Mensa Puts The Blame Of Juice WRLD’s Death On Hip-Hop

Vic Mensa has often used his platform to speak his mind on a variety of issues, and he’s done so once again this week. Mensa put some of the blame on Hip-Hop’s tendency to promote the hard drugs and fast living lifestyle for the death of Juice WRLD.

TMZ caught up with Mensa in West Hollywood after he was leaving a restaurant, and he didn’t hold his tongue just as he’s done in times past. In speaking about his fellow Chicago artist in Juice WRLD, Mensa expressed anger at the current sound of Hip-Hop and its emphasis on getting high and partying.

From TMZ:

We got Vic out at Delilah in WeHo and wanted his take on Lil Pump dropping “Drug Addicts” from his setlist at L.A.’s Rolling Loud Festival … and instead opting for a tribute with Juice’s hit single, “Lucid Dreams.”

Vic gave a nod to Pump for the gesture, but he added hip-hop needs to take responsibility for Juice WRLD’s death. He pulls no punches, saying rap lyrics glorifying drugs sends a dangerous message to fans … especially young ones.

As the outlet notes, Mensa himself has struggled with substance abuse and depression, candidly expressing how he once went on bad acid trips and the like before getting clean. He also began a nonprofit foundation, SaveMoneySaveLife, which focuses its efforts on aiding and guiding the lives of young people in Chicago.

Over the summer, Mensa’s foundation was reportedly in jeopardy of losing its office space due to the artist’s stirring “Camp America” video.

