Drake To Receive Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Award

While Drake has been awarded numerous times for his rapping, the young emcee will now be awarded for his songwriting.

It was announced that Drizzy will be receiving the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award at the 42nd Annual Induction and Awards Dinner on Thursday, June 16 in New York City.

Songwriting Hall of Fame Chairman and Jimmy Webb had this to say about Drake,

“Drake shines as a talented songwriter with a unique vision, and we are pleased to honor him with the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award.”

The award was first created in 2004 and is handed out annually to those who are deemed to be leave their mark on the music industry through their songwriting.

Some of the past winners include John Legend, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Taylor Swift and more.