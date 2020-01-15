DFNS Dropping Sneaker Protection Products, Taps Nigel Sylvester As Brand Ambassador

Over the past decade and change the sneaker game went from being something for the heads to a billion-dollar business. With accessories like sneaker protectors and crease preventers all the rage, an Amsterdam-based company, DFNS, has decided it was time to get in on the fun.

Looking to give popular brands like Crept and Reshoevn8r a run for their money, DFNS has tapped professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester to become their brand ambassador as they roll out some merchandise to keep your favorite kicks so fresh and so clean that Andre might drop $3,000 on these products. But aside from the DFNS Cleaner Kit, DFNS Apparel Launder, and DFNS Footwear Protector that DFNS will be bubbling, Sylvester will also be lending his “personal creative vision and ideations to develop his own collection of DFNS travel care essentials.”

Should be dope to see what the BMX pro will be conjuring up for the brand. That being said, Jordan Brand needs to drop a mass release of those sick pink toe Air Jordan 1’s he debuted a while back. Why do they abuse us like that?!

Check out pics of the products and Nigel Sylvester using them below and let us know if you’ll be using them to keep your kicks shielded from all the dirt and mud out here on these streets.