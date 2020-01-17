The Migos & Joey Bada$$ Suit Up In ‘Madden NFL 20’ As The Games Next Playable Hip-Hop Stars

Madden NFL 20 is heavily influenced by Hip-Hop hence the additions as Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty, and DJ Khaled as playable characters. Now you will be able to play as your favorite rapping trio The Migos and Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$.

That’s right, the group that brought you such hits as “Stir Fry,” and “Versace” are now cyber athletes alongside the BadMon. Madden NFL 20 players can take control of rappers in the games Superstar KO mode. Both The Migos and Joey Bada$$ are no strangers to the football video game franchise lending their hits to various Madden soundtracks and appearing in multiple Madden NFL trailers.

Now we know Quavo is the real athlete out the bunch, Offset is the gamer so he will definitely appreciate being in the game and Takeoff, we’re not quite sure what that man likes.

Joey Bada$$ did speak on the hype about his in-game character being used fans everywhere stating:

“I’ve been playing Madden since I was a kid, so to be in the game is really next level – I can’t wait for my fans to see my skills on the field and win with me in Superstar KO.”

We definitely understand cause Madden has been a staple in homes for years. You can get a glimpse of the rappers in the game in the trailer below.

—

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty