Hypebeast Alert: Virgil Abloh Is Designing A Louis Vuitton x NBA Collection

If you need more proof that Virgil Abloh is one if not the hottest name in fashion look no further to his latest project. He will be curating pieces for the National Basketball Association.

Hypebeast is reporting that the Rockford, Illinois native has a tall task ahead of him that is sure to influence the future of sporting uniforms. Louis Vuitton has confirmed the long standing rumor that they will collaborate with the NBA. The luxury fashion house announced the multiyear partnership in a statement to WWD.

According to the article by the fashion trade publication, LV will work on a capsule collection with the league. While hard details are not known at this time it can be reported that the drop will include both apparel and accessories. Considering his extensive history in both the luxury and streetwear categories it is safe to expect some premium interpretations of their most classic jerseys and more.

The formal announcement is said to be taking place in France to align with the first-ever NBA regular-season game to be held in Paris on January 24 where the Charlotte Hornets will play against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AccorHotels Arena.

Abloh has not formally commented on the forthcoming capsule but posted a rather cryptic but well-timed post to his official Instagram account. The visual is a photograph of Michael Jordan in his prime; the caption read “historically speaking”.

Photo: Getty