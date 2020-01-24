Rick Ross ft. Summer Walker “Summer Reign,” Yo Gotti “H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)” & More | Daily Visuals 1.23.20

Since coming into the game Rick Ross has been considered one of the rap game’s hardest rappers and though he comes off as married to “the life,” it looks like Rozay may be looking to settle down for real.

For his Summer Walker assisted visuals to “Summer Reign,” the Bawse lets a thick young woman into his life on onto his property where he proceeds to woo her off her feet with the lavish lifestyle and promises of picking out his casket when it’s all said and done. We bet he won’t let her rock any exclusive sneakers from his collection though. No true sneakerhead would let their love go THAT far.

On the other side of the South, Yo Gotti seems inspired by 2020 being election year and in his clip to “H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)” rocks a red “Make The Hood Great Again” hat while taking questions from the press. We need that hat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Flipp Dinero featuring Rich The Kid, Bun B featuring Young Dolph and Maxo Kream, and more.

RICK ROSS FT. SUMMER WALKER – “SUMMER REIGN”

YO GOTTI – “H.O.E. (HEAVEN ON EARTH)”

FLIPP DINERO FT. RICH THE KID – “LOOKING AT ME”

BUN B FT. YOUNG DOLPH & MAXO KREAM – “IN MY TRUNK”

MARLO FT. FUTURE & LIL BABY – “1ST N 3RD”

SHOTTA SPENCE – “ARRIBA”

PARISALEXA – “CHOCOLATE”