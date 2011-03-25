Chris Brown’s Mom Defends Her Son, “He Is God’s Annointed!”

Chris Brown’s mother is lashing out at critics of her celebrity son and defending him as “God’s Annointed.”

Joyce Hawkins took to her Twitter page Thursday and posted a message for people commenting on her son’s Rihanna induced ‘GMA’ rage.

Hawkins previously caused controversy when she tweeted that Michael Jackson died so Chris Brown could live on the anniversary of the King Of Pop’s death.

Both tweets have since been deleted and she issued a formal apology for her MJ comment.