Vanessa Bryant Takes To IG To Thank Everyone For Their Love & Support After Kobe’s Tragic Death

To many friends and fans the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi still feels extremely painful and absolutely surreal.

So we can’t even begin to imagine what his wife, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are going through but anyone who’s lost a loved one to an unexpected tragedy is familiar with the feelings of loneliness, isolation and despair. But after days of coping with her new reality, the wife of the NBA legend has finally broken her silence via Instagram where she posted a picture of her Bryant family with a lengthy statement thanking the “millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time.”

Real talk, that number’s probably in the billions (Kobe was huge in China too).

Getting deeper into the heartache that comes with the unexpected death of loved ones, Mrs. Bryant explains the struggle she and her family face daily but finding comfort in knowing that they spent their short time together blessed with each other’s love.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Rest In Power, Kobe and Gigi.