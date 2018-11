Big Sean Feat. Chris Brown “My Last” [Video]

G.O.O.D Music/Def Jam recording artist Big Sean debuts his video for the single, “My Last” featuring Chris Brown. The release of the video is right on time with Brown’s album topping the charts and his antics making noise.

The Detroit emcee and C Breezy combine to create a vivid visual that deals with the celebration of life. Check it out.

