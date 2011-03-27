Tom Joyner Kicks Foxy Brown Off His Cruise, Foxy Responds

Recently, Tom Joyner called out Foxy Brown, saying she had to be kicked off his annual Fantastic Voyage cruise this year.
On Friday, Joyner called out Foxy during his radio stating that he and his staff had to really put in some work to get Foxy to vacate the ship.
“We put Foxy off the cruise. Let’s just say she got put off,” Joyner said. “You had to really act a fool to get put off.”
However upon hearing about Joyner’s on-air comments, Foxy made sure to express her feelings of the situation and added that she was going somewhere where she’d be more appreciated—Belize with her “pumpkin” Shyne.
Uhhhh….
