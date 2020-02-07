Snoop Dogg Explains His Explosive Gayle King Rant On ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’

Snoop Dogg rang off a shot heard across the Internet airwaves and the world when he aimed a short but angry video rant at the direction of Gayle King. The West Coast rapper and entertainer joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to explain his explosive words towards the CBS anchor.

Uncle Snoop called into the show sounded seemingly unbothered about all the fervor regarding him calling King a “dog-haired b*tch” for her line of questioning during an interview with Lisa Leslie where the veteran journalist referenced the late Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case.

Snoop, like many others online, felt that the question was out of line and Leslie kindly deflected and defended her friend, but it seemed as if King wanted to dig her heels in to get a deeper response. While that didn’t happen, the moment was jarring enough to get Snoop to hurl the jab at King via a social media clip.

Smiley’s co-host, Da Brat, made mention of King’s question and Snoop didn’t hold back why he felt it was necessary to speak about the moment in the frank fashion he did.

