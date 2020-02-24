Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More “Concise” & Have Less Songs Than ‘Scorpion’

It’s only been a year and change since Drake released his last album, Scorpion, but already fans are eager to know what Drizzy has in store for his next project.

Aside from learning that he’s in the studio working with Benny The Butcher, not much is known about Drake’s upcoming effort, but at a recent Toronto Raptors game, the 6 God gave up a little more insight into how he’s going about creating his next album. Sitting courtside at the Scotiabank Arena this past Friday for the Raptors/Suns game, Drake told the game’s commentators that though Biggie inspired him to drops a high volume album in Scorpion with 25 cuts, his next project would be “a more realistic offering. Something more concise… It could be 10, 11 songs – 16.”

As the age old street hustling proverb goes: it’s not about the quantity. It’s all about the quality.

Luckily Drake isn’t feeling any pressure during his creating process as he admits that he’s “having a lot of fun making music right now.”

Can’t be mad at that at all.

Peep Drizzy talk about making his next album below and let us know if you’re with Drake releasing less tracks than he did on his last album.

Drake says he’s having fun making new music and his new album will be more realistic with the amount of songs vs. Scorpion that had 25 songs. pic.twitter.com/WCzJrYWKoi — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 22, 2020