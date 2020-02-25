DJ Kay Slay ft. Styles P, Sheek Louch, Sauce Money, Nino Man, Vado, RJ Payne & Jon Connor “Back To Bars Pt. 2,” Pop Smoke & Rah Swish “Brushem” & More | Daily Visuals 2.24.20

For more than a decade and change now, DJ Kay Slay’s been giving the streets a healthy dose of hardcore Hip-Hop and going into 2020 it doesn’t seem like he’ll be changing that up anytime soon.

For his latest visuals to “Back To Bars Pt. 2” the Drama King calls on the talents of OG Hip-Hoppers like Styles P, Sheek Louch, Sauce Money and Vado to kick those tough as nails rap rhymes that are hard to come by these days.

And right before the senseless murda of Pop Smoke (R.I.P.) fans were able to vibe with him with the release of his clip to the Rah Swish assisted “Brushem” which featured Smoke in a crib with his crew getting turnt up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Street Bud and Quavo, AB featuring Stephanie Acevedo, and more.

DJ KAY SLAY FT. STYLES P, SHEEK LOUCH, SAUCE MONEY, NINO MAN, VADO, RJ PAYNE & JON CONNOR – “BACK TO BARS PT 2”

POP SMOKE & RAH SWISH – “BRUSHEM”

STREET BUD & QUAVO – “OPEN HOUSE”

AB FT. STEPHANIE ACEVEDO – “RUNNIN”

LADY XO – “ACTIN’ FUNNY”

LIL GOT IT FT. POLO G – “FREE MELLY”

BRANDON AR – “SELF CONSCIOUS”

WHITE DAVE FT. CLIF SOULO – “BEACH TUCKED”