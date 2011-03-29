‘DWTS’ Host Promises To Confront Chris Brown Tonight

Dancing With The Stars Host To Confront Chris Brown

Chris Brown is still scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” but his airtime might come with a few fireworks.

As previously reported, ABC executives considered pulling the plug on Brown’s performance because of a temper tantrum he threw at “Good Morning America”, reportedly throwing a chair and breaking a window in his dressing room.

The incident seems to be water under the bridge however, now that he’s set to take the stage tonight at the DWTS results show.

Host of the popular program Tom Bergeron sat down for an interview with Ryan Seacrest Monday and told his fellow reality TV host that there might be trouble if he gets an opportunity to interview Brown.

“Well here’s the thing, I did say to the producers that it might be to their advantage to not have me interview him, because my natural tendency would be to say something,” Bergeron revealed. “So don’t put me in a position where you’re asking me not to say something, because I won’t really do that.”





He also added that the show’s producers might have to put him in a “Hannibal Lecter suit” to keep him from talking.



