Roddy Ricch Lives His Lyrics In “The Box” Video

Roddy Ricch finally got around to dropping a video for his no. 1 hit “The Box.” The visuals find the rapper bringing all the bars he kicks in the song to reality.

That means anything from dunking like Vince Carter, robbing a bank vault, digging up couture bags loaded with cash out the mud, trappin’ like it’s the 80’s with a huge cellular phone and much more.

Definitely an entertaining and creative video worthy of its inspiration. And he definitely had a healthy budget for it.

Watch Roddy Ricch’s video for “The Box” (directed by the artists and Christian Breslauer) off his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album below.