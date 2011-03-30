CLOSE
Tom Joyner Admits Foxy Brown Not Booted From Cruise [Audio]

After a lot of confusion, speculation and hear say, radio jock Tom Joyner admitted that rapper Foxy Brown was not removed from his Fantastic Voyage cruise for acting disorderly.

“That is incorrect. She got off when she was scheduled to get off,” Joyner told listeners today on his morning radio show.

However, the ‘Fly Jock’ doesn’t refute claims that Foxy boogie acted out while on the boat saying, “But she did have some problems while she was on the boat,” adding that the spa crew has a totally different story from the one that Foxy’s management is telling.

As previously reported, rumors circulated that Foxy Brown had to be removed from Tom Joyner’s annual Fantastic Voyage cruise after she reportedly became hostile towards spa workers on the ship.

Joyner’s co-host Anthony Brown also  remarked that Brown, who has a hearing problem, “Wasn’t hearing it.”

