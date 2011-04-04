?uestLove Says Nicki Minaj And Lil Kim Battle Is Really A “Love Fest”

Roots Drummer ?uestLove is speaking on the ongoing war of words between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim and singing praises to the femcees for sharing their love for each other in their rhymes.

As previously reported, a snippet of a new diss from Nicki was leaked, with the Young Money rapper calling Kim “Raggedy Ann” and dissing her for selling mixtapes on Paypal.

According to ?uest however, the track was merely a sign of her love for Kim—not a diss.

Taking to his Twitter account he wrote,

“Its my personal belief that dissing/verbal (well & actual) pugilism is the most intense form of LOVE. Where your intent is to affect/infect em to the highest degree. i know that sounds contradictory (displaying harsh actions as a sign of affection) but if you see this in somewhat of a shakespearean (or maybe the hero/sidekick narrative of The Incredibles) one can only conclude that if Nik REALLY hated Kim, she would do the most painful act of hate…. which i pretty much know from experience (as loved and hated) the surefire slow burning-last-scene-in-kill-bill-way-to get under ones skin….is to act like they never existed.“

According to Questo, Nicki’s latest diss is the opposite of hate and instead of ignoring Kim and showing indifference, she’s showing The Queen Bee love with her “diss tracks.”

He also encourages the ladies to keep the battle going as long as it stays solely on wax.