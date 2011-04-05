Diddy Is Upgrading Tickets For Dirty Money Tour

Coming Home Tour Upgrade

Diddy dropped a new video for his upcoming tour.

For anyone that’s bought a ticket to one of his upcoming shows, they have the chance to upgrade.

They’ll get to meet Diddy, receive an exclusive Diddy-Dirty Money tour jacket, an autographed copy of Last Train to Paris, and a Last Train to Paris themed flip-cam.

Diddy & Dirty Money are hitting the road and are partnering with Hip-Hop Wired for a give away to help promote the electrifying tour.

The Diddy & Dirty Money Prize Pack includes a flip cam, a Diddy-Dirty Money shirt saying “Love Is A Motherfucker”, of course the monstrous album “Last Train To Paris” and a copy of VIBE magazine.

More Details After The Jump!!! [More]



Hip-Hop Wired will be Tweeting and sending out messages daily through Facebook giving highlights and updates of the tour which kicks off April 13th in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Epic Center.

For your chance to win the The Diddy & Dirty Money Prize Pack, stay up on our Twitter and Facebook Feeds as we will be selecting a winner from one of followers soon. Good Luck and make sure you check out Diddy & Dirty Money when they come through your town.

