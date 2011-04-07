Venue Refunds Customers After Being Scammed By Fake Drake Promoters

A Theater in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania has been forced to reimburse all their customers, after realizing they had been swindled by phony promoters.

The Sherman Theater announced they had booked Drake in the 1,800 seat theater for a show in May. With the first date selling out so quickly they then agreed to do a 2nd show the day after.

However, both dates in May have been canceled, after theater managers discovered the Virginia Beach, VA booking agent they were working with had no connections to Drake’s management or tour.

Drake’s publicist Sarah Cunningham said in a statement

“Unfortunately, this show was indeed a false booking by outside parties who misrepresented Drake and his management.”

Drake himself addressed the issue, after multiple promoters were scammed multiple times, by fake booking agents representing the rapper in 2010.