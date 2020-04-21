CLOSE
Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Sobriety Via Social Media

The veteran Detroit wordsmith shared the milestone on his Instagram page.

ABC's Coverage Of The 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Eminem has been candid about his struggles with addiction and shared his road to recovery over the past decade and more. The veteran Detroit rapper shared a milestone with fans regarding his sobriety.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, took to Instagram to share that he’s now been sober from drugs for 12 years, this after an overdose of methadone became his rock bottom moment. The post has been liked well over 1 million times so far.

In a post that went out to his 29 million followers on Instagram, the 47-year-old star shared his 12-year achievement button and wrote in the caption for the image, “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.”

The caption references Eminem’s 2010 smash hit “Not Afraid from his seventh studio album, Recovery. Some hail the record as a sobriety anthem and was one of Eminem’s biggest crossover hits.

Check out the Instagram post below and salute to Eminem for reaching his “Clean dozen.”

Photo: Getty

