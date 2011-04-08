Canadian Leg Of Lil Wayne’s “I Am Music II” Tour In Jeopardy

Lil Wayne May Be Barred From Entering Canada

Lil Wayne my have to cut his wildly successful I Am Music II tour short, because the rapper my be prohibited from performing in Canada due to his criminal past.

Weezy has two shows scheduled with America’s northern neighbor, April 27 in Vancouver and April 29 in Calgary.

But according to The Calgary Sun, a spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency says it is a possibility that the rapper may be barred from entering the country.

“A person’s admissibility to Canada is determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on the information given to officers,” CBSA spokesperson Lisa White tells The Calgary Sun.

“A criminal conviction can make a person inadmissible to Canada … a final decision is made by an officer at a border crossing or airport,” added White, who says Wayne may have already applied for, and obtained, clearance to perform in the country.

Earlier this week it was announced that the European leg of the tour was scrapped because Wayne was unable to get clearance in the UK.

The Young Money head served 8 months in Riker’s Island for a 2007 gun possession charge. He is currently serving three-years probation for drug possession in Arizona.