Jim Jones Talks Using Sign Language In New Video

With his Capo hitting stores this week, Jim Jones is speaking further on the new project including the lead single “Perfect Day.”

The Dipset member took an unconventional approach in the video for the hit and rapped in sign language, an idea he says he got from a hearing impaired fan.

Speaking on his decision to sign, Jones told The New York Daily News that the mother of one of his close friends is deaf.

“She asked, ‘Why don’t people in the music industry ever have people doing sign language in their videos because they love music, too?’ They can feel the beat like anybody else.”

In addition to using sign language, Jones says the video is dedicated to the troops and those affected by cancer who he pays tribute to with the color pink,

“My grandmother passed away and I saw in videos where they do the black and white flashes but they leave a little color in it so I wanted to put pink flashes. So if you see where I got some pink on in the video that’s dedicated to people affected by cancer in their family.”

Jim Jones’ Capo album hit stores Tuesday.