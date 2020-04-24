Peep The New Visuals To Juice WRLD’s “Righteous”

It’s been a few months since the tragic passing of Juice WRLD (R.I.P.) but if Hip-Hop has taught us anything it’s that an artist can be gone and their music still continue to resonate with the culture.

Today we get blessed a collage of a clip to “Righteous” which heartbreakingly showcases Juice enjoying his life to the fullest before featuring an animated WRLD taking on some demons anime style. Featuring cuts of him performing at shows, bugging out backstage and even letting off a few rounds at a shooting range, the video is a reminder of the talent that was lost and the appreciation we should have for everyday we get… even in quarantine. Just sayin.’

Peep the visual to “Righteous” below and remember to let your loved ones know how much they mean to you while you can.