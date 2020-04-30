DaBaby “Can’t Stop,” The Game Ft. Nipsey Hussle “Welcome Home” & More | Daily Visuals 4.29.20

DaBaby’s meteoric rise to the top of the rap game in 2019 was the stuff of legends and even though 2020’s been a struggle year for most of the people on earth, Baby’s been living his best life all things considered.

In his latest visuals to “Can’t Stop,” the rapper from North Carolina living the luxurious life while helping his daughter bubble some lemonade on the lawn of his mansion. Father of the year candidate?

Back on the West Coast, The Game pays tribute to the late-great Nipsey Hussle (R.I.P.) and Kobe Bryant (R.I.P.) in his animated visuals to “Welcome Home” which features paper figure versions of himself and the fallen while showcasing the lifestyle in Los Angeles.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Herbo, King Von, and more.

DABABY – “CAN’T STOP”

THE GAME FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE – “WELCOME HOME”

G HERBO – “DEATH ROW”

KING VON – “GRANDSON FOR PRESIDENT”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “GOTCHU LIKE”

J STALIN – “GANG SIGNS”

BLAATINA – “DON’T TEST ME”

KAYTRANADA FT. MASEGO – “NEED IT”