Game Says Everyone Needs To Stop Trying To Be Drake And J.Cole

West Coast rapper Game has elaborated on his “Red Nation” references to Drake and J. Cole by relating it to the recent flood of new rappers he considers “One-hit Wonders.”

In a recent interview with Rap-up.com, Game went more in depth into details of what he meant,

“These days man, Drake and J. Cole are kind of like the newest artists that got praise and are on their way to the top,” Game explained in an interview. “I just feel like everybody these days, with Twitter and with how easy it is to just make yourself a rapper, I’m just saying some of these cats would trade their soul for the limelight. That’s what everybody’s doing.”

Game continued to speak on the view of current Hip-Hop and even if it changes, he will be ready to adjust with it while waiting for the roots of Hip-Hop to return.