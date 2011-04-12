Common Launches Charity Donation Competition

Common Raising Money For Common Ground Foundation

Rapper Common is doing his part to give back to the community, this time by launching a competition to help disadvantaged youth.

The Chi-town emcee has teamed up with Tonic.com to host a donation drive for his Common Ground foundation.

The website and Common are aiming to raise $50K for kids in under-served communities by the end of the foundation’s first-ever gala April 16.

Those willing to help are asked to make a donation ranging from $1 to $1,001 and higher.

As incentive all those who donate will be eligible for a prize ranging from an autographed poster to a studio session with the emcee.





The prizes are as follows:

$1 -$25: Enter to win an autographed picture from Common.

$25- $75: Win an Autographed Picture from Common and we’ll email you a link to Common’s new single when it’s available.

$76 – $150: Win a signed copy of Common’s new CD and we’ll email you a link to COMMON’s new single when it’s available.

$151 – $250: Win an autographed picture from Common, we’ll email you a link to Common’s new single when it’s available and you’ll be entered to win a personalized shout out on Twitter and Facebook from Common.

$251 – $500: Win an autographed picture from Common and enter to win the chance to have your name mentioned in a custom freestyle to be posted on the Common YouTube channel.

$501 – $1,000: Win an autographed picture from Common and enter to win a phone call from Common.

$1,001 and higher: Enter to win the chance to sit in on a studio session with Common to watch him in the process of creating of his new album.

Tonic is adding further incentive to give to Common’s foundation now that a generous benefactor has offered to match $1 to $1, up to $1000 for donations made between 11am and 12pmPST today, Tuesay March 12.

For more information and to donate visit Tonic.com