Puffy Supports Students In Howard University Protests

Diddy reached out to his Howard University alum as they started protesting Thursday evening which carried over to Friday. The students are upset over housing and financial aid packages. Giving his support, Puff Tweeted on Friday:

“If your at HOWARD UNIV. Do what we did and take IT OVER!!!!” Let’s go! And do it in a peaceful way but DO IT!!! That’s you university!!! If your at HU go to the A building now and make sure they feel you!!! And send me updates!!! Let’s go! Attention all Howard university students!!! Report to the A building now!!! Stick together! Now is the time!!! Let’s go! And be peaceful Howard univ. Students I love you! I know I haven’t been there enough. But I want to be and I will be! Keep the pressure on! O got your backs HU your worldwide now! Show em what u got!! RT @silsfvalley: @iamdiddy to Howard U—No Justice, No Peace!”

In related news, President Obama declared last week National HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Week. As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, The President stated: