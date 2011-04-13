Alicia Keys Releasing 10th Anniversary Edition Of “Songs In A Minor” Album



Alicia Keys is rewarding fans who’ve spent ten years chronicling her career by releasing a special 10th anniversary edition of her debut album Songs In A Minor.

The J Records / Legacy Recordings will officially hit stores June 28th, 2011 in tribute to the original that sold more than 12 million albums worldwide and garnered Keys with her first five, of 14 total, Grammy® Awards.

With the 10th Anniversary Editions, Keys’ fans will be able to rediscover the albu, and explore previously unreleased and original bonus material, such as the tracks “A Woman’s Worth” remix featuring Nas; “Juiciest” mix tape version; “Fallin” the Ali soundtrack version; and the previously unreleased “Typewriter,” “If I Was Your Woman” Original Funky Demo version and “Butterflyz (The Drumline Mix).”

The Deluxe Edition two-disc set and Collector’s Edition three-disc set will feature special packaging and an enhanced booklet featuring new liner notes from Keys.

The Collector’s Edition will also include a documentary, specifically created for this release with brand new interviews with Keys and other album collaborators, reflecting on the making of songs in A minor (to see a trailer for the documentary, visit http://bit.ly/akaminor).

Speaking on the re-release Keys released a statement saying,

“It’s incredibly surreal for me to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of songs in A minor. Looking back on the journey, I’m truly moved by my fans and friends who’ve been with me and have supported me throughout my career. This album is possibly the most precious to me, as your first album only happens once, and so songs in A minor will always hold a special place in my life that’s filled with amazing memories. I’m so proud that the songs are still being enjoyed around the world, and I’m crazy excited to share, through the 10th Anniversary Edition, songs never heard before, and even more of my debut album with you.”



For more information, details and updates, visit www.aliciakeys.com, www.facebook.com/aliciakeys or www.twitter.com/aliciakeys.