Nick Cannon Fires At Eminem In Standup Comedy Special

Cannon Taking Aim At Eminem Again In Comedy Special‎

Nick Cannon will be teaming up with Showtime to broadcast his very first stand up comedy special, Nick Cannon: Mr. Showbiz.

Cannon released a statement, “I see stand-up as a therapeutic outlet to say whatever I want. When you’re up there on stage, it’s no holds barred. You don’t have to be politically correct.”

His political incorrectness is going to include a verbal assault aimed at rapper Eminem. Em and Nick’s issues date back to 2009 when the 8 Mile star spit bars disrespecting Mariah Carey on “Bagpipes From Baghdad.”

Slim Shady screamed, “Mariah whatever happened to us/Why did we ever have to break-up?”

Marshall went on to call Nick a punk, claim he wanted Mariah back and even called her a Slore on the record found on his Relapse disc.

In a post on his blog, Cannon wrote, “(Eminem is) still obsessed with my wife, the same female that wouldn’t let him get to second base from 8 years ago.”

Nick called Em “Slim Lamey” and basically invited him to meet up for a one on one confrontation, “when you come out of your introverted hiding place and ask your bodyguards if you can go out and play by yourself, I’m here Pimp!”

Although the posts were removed, Cannon has removed the anger and is turning to comedy to come at the rap icon who he claims has damaged his own legacy. The special will air May 14th.