Kanye West Closes Coachella, Dedicates Show To His Mother [Photos/Video]

Kanye West Performs At Coachella 2011

Ye was on hand Sunday for a two-hour long performance of some of his biggest hits including his track “Dear Mama” dedicated to his mom the late Donda West.

Speaking to a standing room only crowd, Ye told fans that performing at the annual Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California had always been one of his dreams and dubbed it the ‘most important’ since the sudden 2007 death of his mother.

“This is the most important show to me since my mom passed. As many times [as] I thought about not being here, you all make it worth it.”

He later added,

“This show is dedicated to you, mama.”

Ye was joined onstage by his G.O.O.D. music signee Pusha T for a performance of “Runway” and singer Bon Iver who lent vocals to “Monster.”

Check out Kanye’s Coachella performance with video courtesy of RapDose.com.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »