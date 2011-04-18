50 Cent Announces First Single Off New Album

New 50 Cent Single Drops This Week

Rap mogul 50 Cent, who is juggling a rap comeback along with movie dealings and a new headphone hustle, has announced that the first single off his upcoming LP will be hitting the net within seven days. And Fif promises it will be worth the wait.

“I’m putting my first single off my new album out this week Nothing but heat,” the Queens rapper tweeted from his official Twitter account earlier today (April 18).

This will be Curtis’ first official single since 2009’s marginally received Before I Self Destruct.

As previously reported, the rap entrepreneur announced last week via Twitter that he plans to drop a movie, the same date as the new LP.