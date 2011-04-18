Cee Lo Green Booed At Coachella



Cee Lo Green was treated to a less than a stellar welcome at Coachella this weekend after the rapper arrived 25 minutes late for his performance.

“The Fawk You” singer was booed at the top of his set when fans initially thought he was a “no-show”, but were given an apology when he arrived 25 minutes later.

“Sorry guys, I just landed. Y’all still gonna party with me? I only have 20 minutes. It ain’t my fault. They should have… given me a better time slot,” he told angry fans.

Although late, Cee Lo did perform for the crowd he only managed five songs before concert organizers pulled the plug on his set.

In the middle of Green’s cover of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, the singer’s mic was cut off and he was reportedly seen storming off to a series of boos from dissatisfied fans.

Lauryn Hill performed the next set after Green and was said to be 20 minutes late for her performance as well.