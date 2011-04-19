Chris Brown’s “F.A.M.E.” Album Certified Gold



Just three weeks after its release, Chris Brown’s fourth studio album F.A.M.E. has been certified gold.

According t the R.I.A.A., the “Look At Me Now” singer earned his first chart-topping album debut when F.A.M.E. secured the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts with total album sales of over 271K.

F.A.M.E. spawned three consecutive No. 1 singles and is the third highest-selling debut album of the year.

Brown reached his third successive No. 1 Urban Mainstream with his single “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes which is now continuing its 5th consecutive week at No. 1 and its first week at No. 1 at Rhythmic radio.

On the heels of the gold certification, Brown just released his new mid-tempo single “She Ain’t You“ which is already showing early signs of success.

The track was # 1 most added at Urban Mainstream and for two weeks in a row a Top 5 greatest gainer at the format. The single will impact at the Rhythmic radio format this week.

Brown co-wrote the majority of F.A.M.E., the follow-up to his 2X Grammy-nominated 2009 album, Graffiti. Collaborations on the album include Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Ludacris, among others.