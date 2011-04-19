Drake And Nicki Minaj Interview Each Other, Talk New Projects [Video]

Drake and Nicki Minaj Interview Each Other For MTV

Drake and his Young Money “sister” Nicki Minaj took a new approach to interviews over the weekend when the two sat down and put each other in the hot seat.

The two rappers interviewed each other in New Orleans with the help of MTV’s Sway Calloway who stopped recent date on their “I Am Music II” tour.

Speaking on a possible new project, Drizzy jumped in to ask Nicki when she’d be releasing new music.

According to Nick she’ll get back in the studio as soon as she gets out of “tour mode” with not only Lil Wayne but Britney Spears.

“Well, you know, Drizzy, I have been keeping everything sort of stored inside of me. So I’m just in complete tour mode. I’ve been getting a lot of requests to do some features, but if I can’t give myself wholeheartedly, you know, I always pass. I definitely never want to be just doing too many features that they start getting watered-down and I’m not giving my whole, true self…I think once we’re off the tour with Brit…we’ll start. But when my Young Money and Cash Money family calls me I hope on the jet and get it done.”

Drizzy also made sure to ask if the YM Barbie would be on his sophomore album Take Care saying,

“Do you think you’ll be on Take Care? Do you think you’ll have the time?”

To which Nicki responded,

“I don’t know…maybe I can pencil you in.”

Drake and Nicki also spoke on his new look of a beard and curly afro which he says was for a movie role he’s since turned down.

Check out Drake and Nicki interviewing each other below.