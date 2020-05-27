Young M.A “Savage Mode,” Big Boi “Tremendous Damage” & More | Daily Visuals 5.26.20

It’s been a few years since Young M.A burst onto the rap scene and had the whole hood going “OOOUUU,” and though she’s fallen back since then she’s looking to make summer 2020 one for her books.

With her surprise EP Red Flu making its way through the community, the Brooklyn hitter comes through with the visuals to “Savage Mode” in which she styles like crazy in the most thorough of boroughs with her ice drippin, Rolls rolling, and Henney pouring.

Down South, Big Boi digs in the crates and pulls out some new/old visuals for his 2012 cut “Tremendous Damage” which features the OG ATLien taking in some natural surroundings while showcasing pictures from yesteryear.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Gunna, 4Tyme and China Mac, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “SAVAGE MODE”

BIG BOI FT. BOSKO – “TREMENDOUS DAMAGE”

GUNNA – “NASTY GIRL/ON CAMERA”

4TYME & CHINA MAC – “QUARANTINE”

SKOOLY FT. LIL BABY – “NEVA KNOW”

LIL YACHTY – “SPLIT/WHOLE TIME SPLIT/WHOLE TIME”

DIOGENES FT. CUBE REF – “I WANT IT ALL”

THE COUNCIL, EASAH & SPACEAGERASTA – “STREETS OF JAMAICA”

SEVEN7HARDAWAY – “PAIN”

JAY CRITCH – “BACK END”

LIL KEED – “WAVY”