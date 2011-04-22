Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV Gets New Release Date

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV’s New Release Date

After being pushed back indefinitely from it’s origin May 16th release date, Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV album is now schedule for a June 21st release.

Before any gets their hopes up, keep in mind that the last album in the YMCMB rapper’s Tha Carter series was pushed back several times before it was finally released, so don’t get too excited just yet.

Tha Carter III was released on June 8th, 2008, and went on to sell a milli in it’s first week.

When C4 finally it’s stores, it’ll be hard to believe it has been three years since Wayne’s last album.

No one really counts that rock album or the album his label released while Weezy was in jail, do they?

The official artwork for Wayne’s Carter IV hit the internet earlier this week. Check it out below.