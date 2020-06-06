CLOSE
Styles P “Truth Be Told,” Kap G “ICE Baby” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.20

Styles P loves his peoples and Kap G sheds tears for his. Today's Daily Visuals.

With the release of his latest project Ghost Your Enthusiasm only a few weeks old, Styles P has been going hard dropping new visuals in support of his mixtape and today we get some new work from the Yonkers hustler.

Continuing to showcase his old hood for his visuals to “Truth Be Told,” Styles Pinero uses the airtime to show everyone that not only is he helping his community, but he’s also looking out for their health with his juice bar. Styles looking mighty healthy himself ain’t he? Props, bro!

Down South Kap G takes a swipe at the Trump Administration’s family separation policy at the border and in his clip to “ICE Baby” reminds everyone of the crimes against humanity that is still being carried out to this day. Didn’t they try to deport 21 Savage for criticizing Donald Trump? Watch ya back, Kap!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Philthy Rich, DDG, and more.

STYLES P – “TRUTH BE TOLD”

KAP G – “ICE BABY”

PHILTHY RICH – “STAND OUT”

DDG – “CASE”

DON TRIP – “I WISH”

MURDAH BABY – “M & MZ”

BRIKK BOY – “FACE”

POPOUTBOYZ – “OUUU”

FENDI P –“TURN ME UP”

06.05.20
